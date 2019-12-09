{{featured_button_text}}

Solvang's Julefest Parade which was held on Saturday, drew hundreds of spectators to watch approximately 40 parade entries stroll, march, trot, dance and roll along Solvang’s downtown thoroughfares. 

Parade winners in seven different categories will receive a trophy. They are:

  • Best Theme-Oriented (Solvang and Julefest): Vikings of Solvang
  • Best Float: Solvang Spice Merchant
  • Best Equestrian Entry: The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort
  • Best Vehicle Entry: Antisocial Stangs
  • Best Musical Entry: Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirates Marching Band
  • Best Performance Group: Cruz Dance & Entertainment
  • Best Overall Entry: Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Solvang Julefest activities are continually being added and updated and can be found at www.SolvangJulefest.org.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

