Thousands of spectators enjoyed fair temperatures and sunny skies during Solvang’s annual Julefest Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8. The 49 parade entrants and 400 plus participants featuring local organizations and businesses rolled, strolled, trotted and cruised through the Danish village streets.
The parade, themed “A Danish Tradition,” concluded with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a red, open sleigh which traveled to Solvang Park for free visits and photos with an adoring afternoon crowd. The Claus' are set to return on Dec. 15 and 22 from 12-4 p.m. for more free visits.
Laura Kath, for the twelfth year, served as the Parade announcer alongside non-Solvang resident volunteer judges Bob Freed, William Morton and Bill Peden.
2018 Solvang Julefest Parade award winners:
1. Best Theme Oriented (“A Danish Tradition”): Atterdag Village of Solvang “Rolling Gingerbread House”
2. Best Float: Capuchin-Franciscan Friars of San Lorenzo Seminary
3. Best Equestrian Entry: Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort
4. Best Vehicle Entry: St. Francis Ranch Restored 1928 Fire Truck
5. Best Musical Entry: Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band
6. Best Performance Group: Cruz Dance & Entertainment
7. Best Overall Entry: Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirate Garage Auto Club
Parade winners are asked to pick up their trophy at the Solvang Visitor Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily.