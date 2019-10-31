Locals gathered this morning to watch Solvang Elementary School children parade down Copenhagen Drive in their Halloween costumes.
The crowd cheered as children marched through downtown Solvang dressed as reptiles, cowboys, witches, princesses and a giant Pokemon.
2019 Solvang Halloween Parade 3
Solvang Elementary School students, both big and small, and teachers file down Copenhagen Street to show off their Halloween garb.
Diane Hernandez, Staff
2019 Solvang Halloween Parade 1
A tiny princess along with her Solvang Elementary classmates makes her way down Copenhagen Street for the school's annual Halloween costume parade.
Diane Hernandez, Staff
2019 Solvang Halloween Parade 2
Sovlang Elementary School students head down Copenhagen Street wearing their Halloween costumes of choice as locals and tourists look on.
Diane Hernandez, Staff
2019 Solvang Halloween Parade 4
With Pokemon in tow, classes of Solvang Elementary students dressed in costume parade down Copenhagen Street for their annual Halloween day parade.
Diane Hernandez, Staff
