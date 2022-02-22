The 85th annual Danish Days festival will return to downtown Solvang from Sept. 16 through 18, with further details still to be announced.
Hope for a return comes as last year's festival was canceled amid a surge in COVID cases in the county and a modified event format was adopted in 2020 due to the pandemic that halted large gatherings.
Further details about the 2022 celebration are still to be determined while event organizers remain aware that the festival may once again be modified or canceled given the developing status of the pandemic, a spokeswoman for the Danish Days Foundation said.
Further details about the event are forthcoming, she added.
For updates on the 2022 event, visit www.SolvangDanishDays.org or facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays.