Part of the Scarecrow Fest and Contest observed by local businesses, community centers and schools throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, Solvang has announced category winners for its 2019 Scarecrow Fest.
Those winners will move forward to compete for the Overall Best Solvang Scarecrow title, which ends Oct. 31. A finalist will be chosen by the public and announced Nov. 4.
Solvang's category winners are:
- Most Danish — The Home Connection
- Most Humorous — Coast Plumbing Solutions
- Best Photo Opportunity — Swedish Candy Factory
- Best Use of Business Theme — Hanson's Clock Shop Jewelers
- Best Use of Recycled Materials — The Good Life
- Spookiest — The Landsby
- Most Likely Missing in Action — Mechanics Bank (their scarecrow was stolen!)
Solvang's overall best will represent the city against neighboring towns, Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez, who will each choose the best scarecrow to run against other finalists for the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Harvest Cup. The big winner will be announced at a Nov. 20 joint-Chamber Mixer at the Hampton Inn & Suites Buellton/Santa Ynez Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
Solvang Scarecrows will remain on display for the public through Halloween and into November.
The 7th annual Santa Ynez Valley “Scarecrow Fest and Contest” runs through Oct. 31, with more than 100 scarecrows expected to appear at loca…
Solvang's annual Halloween Haunted House will return to scare again for its 26th year at the Solvang Festival Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31. And this year, a special Halloween Streetfest event will commence both nights outside of the theater, located at 420 Second Street in Solvang.
The seventh annual Santa Ynez Valley “Scarecrow Fest and Contest” runs through Oct. 31, with more than 100 scarecrows expected to appear at local businesses, community centers and schools in Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.