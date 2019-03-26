On March 9, 2,650 riders, including two from Australia converged on the Santa Ynez Valley for the 2019 Solvang Century, Metric & Half Century.
Randy Ice PT, C.C.S. and ride director of S.C.O.R., which stands for "Specialized Coronary Outpatient Rehabilitation," has coordinated the riding event for the last 37 years.
He reports that the March 9 event, starting and finishing at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel in Buellton, went off without a hitch. "The weather was perfect and the event went very well without any problems. We donated $9,000 to two high schools, Lompoc and Santa Ynez, for the students [that volunteered] at the Start/Finish Line, and the six SAG stops we had scattered around the four courses."
Ice said S.C.O.R. will donate the money raised to three congenital heart disease camps, Camp Bon Couer, Camp del Corazon and Camp Taylor. These camps offer children with unusually severe congenital heart disease a first-time experience to attend summer camps in a medically supervised environment with their peers.
S.C.O.R. has been sponsoring these camps for over 33 years.
S.C.O.R. is a nonprofit organization founded by Ice in 1974 as a way to promote recreational bicycling as a form of rehabilitative therapy after heart attack, coronary bypass surgery, angioplasty, stents, valve replacement, congestive heart failure or other forms of heart disease.
For more information, visit http://bikescor.com/index.html; or contact Randy Ice at SCORproductions@gmail.com or (530) 584-9655.