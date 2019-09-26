Can you guess why they call me Tiny? Because I'm a whopping 6 lbs. and the tiniest dog at the shelter! I receive a lot of attention and love here but I really miss a family of my own. It's been nearly 2 months and I am just getting used to things! Sometimes I can be brave and greet people at the front of my kennel and other times I'm hiding under my blankets. I made good friends with some of the staff and volunteers but I get to see them every day. I really do hope my new owners understand that it is going to take time for me to warm up and accept my new life. I can be fun and spunky. I like to run around the yard and smell the grass. I know the world doesn't have to be such a scary place but I'm taking my time to learn that. Please be patient with me and I can be a great little companion for you. Tiny is an 11-year-old, male Chihuahua
With one of the tiniest, squeakiest meows we've ever heard, when you first hear Dixie meow you'll wonder if it was a bird or a mouse that you're hearing, her voice is that high pitched. With a curiosity that knows no bounds, we will see Dixie popping her head up to look thru the glass at the activity going by her room and appearing fascinated by all she is seeing. She is easy to handle, loves to be petted and have a lot of attention paid to her, and she tolerates the other cats in her room; we think Dixie would be a pretty good first cat to own. Just remember it is a kitty's meow that you're hearing and not a mouse. Dixie is a 6-year-old female domestic shorthair.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.