SMVHS Pets of the Week: Tim, Mittzie

Tim is a quirky, high energy goofball. This playful 2-year-old boy knows some basic commands and loves to walk, run and spend time with his people. Come meet Tim to see if you want to add this handsome boy to your family.

You just have to meet Mittzie! This sweet 10-year-old girl is such a love bug. She is known as the greeter of the room as she always walks up to visitors and asked for pets. She would make a great companion for anyone who is looking for an affectionate lap kitty. Mittzie is very social and does beautifully with all the kitties in her home. She would most likely be a feline friend who would sleep with her person every night. She is totally worth the visit!