Meet our sweet senior dog Sam. This 9-year-old girl is used to the outdoors. She lived mostly outside around other dogs, cats, and chickens! Her previous owners said that she also loves all the children in the home too. We believe that Sam, a Labrador retriever, would make a great family pet. Nothing seems to bother her and at this age, all her puppy energy is gone and she is ready for love and cuddles.
Slender, petite and full of color, Artsy is a true beauty! She is a sweet and dainty cat too. You can find Artsy curled up in a blanket in her cubby or curled up on the lap of a volunteer but either way, she keeps things on the easy side. Artsy would make a great companion for an older family who also enjoys going at a slower pace. Artsy is only 1 year old but outgrew her crazy kitten stage and wants a more mature family.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.