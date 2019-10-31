Izzy may be missing an eye, but that certainly doesn't slow her down! She's a very sweet Chihuahua girl who likes to be held, but she is also ready to explore and play. She stands up on her hind legs and reaches for you when she wants to be picked up and it's hard to resist scooping up this 9 lb cutie! Come visit Izzy and be ready to snuggle.
I am a 5-year-old handsome Tuxedo cat. I even have a beauty mark on my face. I like to show affections and receive pets. I also enjoy life on the slower side. Staff say I am a mellow, easy-going guy with low energy. I'll make a great kitty if you are looking for someone to hang out with.
You have free articles remaining.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.