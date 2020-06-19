SMVHS Pets of the Week: Chumlee, Ardys

SMVHS Pets of the Week: Chumlee, Ardys

{{featured_button_text}}

Chumlee is a quiet, reserved little fellow, who needs some time to build his trust with you. After learning you are kind and trustworthy, he’s happy to give you little headbutts of love and curl next to you. He’ll be best with someone who wants to spend some time helping a cat acclimate to a whole new environment and understands that can take some time. Best with a family with older children. I am 3-years-old and bonded to Ardys. 

Ardys is a very shy kitty who just needs a little bit of time to warm up. Once she does, she is a sweet and affectionate girl who will happily purr (and drool!) while you pet her. It is so rewarding to earn the trust and love of this lovely kitty. I am 6-years-old and bonded to Chumlee.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miguel Placencia
Obituaries

Miguel Placencia

Miguel Placencia passed away June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Mom Jennie Placencia and Dad Carlos Placencia. He is survived by hi…

David Armstrong
Obituaries

David Armstrong

David Armstrong of Santa Maria CA passed away Tuesday night at home after a lengthy illness, with family and friends at his side. David was bo…

Obituaries

William "Will" Grogan

William "Will" Grogan, 30, of Modesto, passed away June 3, 2020. Private services are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chape…

Obituaries

Albert A. Nunez, Sr.

Albert A. Nunez, Sr., 74, of Guadalupe, passed away June 12, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. …

Obituaries

Miguel Angel Placencia

Miguel Angel Placencia, 43, of Santa Maria, passed away June 9, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Jean Cecelia Patterson
Obituaries

Jean Cecelia Patterson

Jean Cecelia Patterson (née Addington), 93, a long-time former resident of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 of natural caus…

Obituaries

Jeanette Clay Polly

Jeanette Clay Polly, 75, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuar…

Obituaries

Rosa Calderon Hernandez

Rosa Calderon Hernandez, 53, of Santa Maria, passed away June 1, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News