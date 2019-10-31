Jax is a friendly, energetic tan Manchester terrier who loves to jump. He is about 6 years old and curious about the world.
If you’d like to meet Jax, come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Santa Maria.
The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc