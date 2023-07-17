071723 Change of Command VSFB 2.jpg

Incoming commander U.S. Space Force Col. Mark A. Shoemaker takes the podium Thursday during a change of command ceremony held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, where he assumed command of Space Launch Delta 30 upon Col. Robert Long's retirement.

 Photo Courtesy of Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker assumed command of Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base during a change of command ceremony held Thursday on base.

He is replacing Col. Robert Long, who has retired after 26 years of active-duty service.

Base officials in a statement wrote: "It is with great pride that we honor Col. Long, who commanded Space Launch Delta 30 for the past 2 years. Under his leadership, SLD 30 experienced an unprecedented doubling of its launch rate year-over-year, reaching its highest tempo in 26 years."

071723 Change of Command VSFB 1.jpg

Service men and women stand in formation during a change of command ceremony held Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base where Col. Mark Shoemaker assumed command of Space Launch Delta 30.

