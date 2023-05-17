A collection of new classes, group sessions and informational seminars are on the way for Santa Maria area seniors, starting this weekend with an informational presentation featuring a panel of experts in the field of long-term care.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Santa Maria Public Library, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, will offer a presentation on geriatric care in Shepard Hall of the Library, 421 South McClelland Street.
This event promotes community well-being by highlighting ongoing partnerships with local organizations and will share information on various care options including in-home care, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.
A question-and-answer session will follow. Seating for this presentation is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis; attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats.
Additionally, two recurring weekly programs at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center will kick off next week. One, a Scrabble centered drop-in program, will start at on Monday.
'It’s Scrabble Time' is a way for attendees to exercise their minds while expanding their vocabulary. Game supplies and light refreshments will be provided for this free drop-in program, held every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The second addition to Mussell Center programming is a twice weekly interaction class that will offer attendees with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to learn social skills, engage with others and become more independent.
Participants in the free Older, Wiser, Living (OWL) Community Interaction Program will also receive valuable information regarding the resources available to them as they age.
This drop-in program will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Questions about Mussell Center programs should be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Any questions about the AAUW geriatric care presentation at the library they can be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Anyone interested in learning more about AAUW is asked to contact Cathy at 805-922-2837.