A collection of new classes, group sessions and informational seminars are on the way for Santa Maria area seniors, starting this weekend with an informational presentation featuring a panel of experts in the field of long-term care.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Santa Maria Public Library, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, will offer a presentation on geriatric care in Shepard Hall of the Library, 421 South McClelland Street. 

This event promotes community well-being by highlighting ongoing partnerships with local organizations and will share information on various care options including in-home care, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.

