Services for Laura Kath to be held at St. Mark's Church

The Santa Ynez Vally community will remember the life of Laura Kath on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos.

Services for local resident and longtime publicist Laura Kath will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos. Kath died on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the age of 59, after a long battle with cancer. 

According to Rev. Randall Day, pastor of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church who made the celebration of life announcement, Kath contributed extensively to the Santa Ynez Valley and St. Mark’s community.

"While having broad and deep spiritual beliefs and practices, Laura was an active and pivotal member of St. Mark’s. Nearly every word that has been communicated about St. Mark’s for more than 10 years came from or through Laura," Day wrote in an email. "Her contributions extended far beyond a message about a program or event. From her perspective, she was able to strengthen the programs she was writing about by clarifying what appeared on websites or on social media and then to help organize events to operate as efficiently as possible.

'Her move through her final years of illness have been awe-inspiring. I’ve marveled at her ability to endure procedure after procedure, none of which restored her to full health. In the midst of those enormous and costly complications, she went right on as herself, handling all of the communication for a concert that is tonight (Friday, Feb. 7), a day after her death. She just never quit."

St. Marks In-the-Valley is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos. 

