Happy Mother's Day! Here are the winners in this year's "Draw Your Mom" contest. Thank you to all who participated, we had more than 60 submissions for this contest and all of them were great. The winners of the contest will receive a gift card to Flower Carriage by Ms. Cardel, a florist at 2255 South Broadway in Santa Maria.
We will be starting our "Draw Your Dad" contest in recognition of Father's Day soon, so start creating that mental picture now.
Photos: Take a look at the submissions in our 'Draw Your Mom' contest
Get ready for our 'Draw Your Dad' contest coming at the beginning of June.
Ezekiel Guerrero - 3, Mom - Jillian G.jpg
Jackson Garza - 4, Mom - Leah.jpg
Paxton - 4, Mom - Laura.jpg
Easton Jones - 4, Mom - Devan.jpg
Cayson - 4, Mom - Janelle.jpg
Hailey Adam - 4, Mom - Nicole.jpg
Carolina Guerrero - 4, Mom - Jillian.jpg
Waylon - 5, Mom - Taylor Estes.jpg
Stella Bakke - 5, Mom - Sam.jpg
Scarlett Ray Adams - 5, Mom - Sasha.jpg
Mona Dalia - 5, Mom - Yasmeen.jpg
Lilly Childress - 5, Mom - Mary.jpg
Jordyn Dell'Armo - 5, Mom - Rosie.jpg
Jaxson Martinez -5, Mom - Gisell.jpg
Jameson Gentry - 5, Grandma Daria.jpg
Jackson Key - 5, Mom - Hilary.jpg
Isabella - 5, Mom - Madi Touey.jpg
Aiden Jensen - 5, Mom - Erin.jpg
Ambiah Craig - 5, Mom - Bria.jpg
Eva Zarling - 5, Mom - Astacia Zarling.jpg
Barrett - 5, Mom - Nicole.jpg
Leo Ottman - 6, Mom - Angelica
Jordan - 6, Mom - Brianna.jpg
Ares Miller - 6, Mom - Krista.jpg
Alex Garcia - 7, Mom - Gabiola.jpg
Andres Nicasio - 7, Mom - Mirella Nicasio.jpg
Efrain Lopez - 7, Mom - Lucia Lopez Camarillo.jpg
Jesse Franco - 7, Mom - Maria Beltran.jpg
Juan Morales - 7, Mom.jpg
Judy Rodriguez - 7, Mom - Maggie Cotter.jpg
Kimberly Macedo - 7, Mom - Betsabeth Beltran.jpg
Leanna Lemus - 7, Mom - Veronica Lemus.jpg
Miguel Hernandez - 7, Mom - Karina Solano.jpg
Natalie Sosa - 7, Mom - Miram.jpg
Rey Jimenez - 7, Mom - Franceli Santiago.jpg
Ruby Ramirez - 7, Mom - Brenda.jpg
Everly Zarling - 7, Mom - Astacia Zarling.jpg
Alexander Gonzalez - 8, Mom - Rosalia Gonzalez.jpg