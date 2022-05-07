Happy Mother's Day! Here are the winners in this year's "Draw Your Mom" contest. Thank you to all who participated, we had more than 60 submissions for this contest and all of them were great. The winners of the contest will receive a gift card to Flower Carriage by Ms. Cardel, a florist at 2255 South Broadway in Santa Maria.

We will be starting our "Draw Your Dad" contest in recognition of Father's Day soon, so start creating that mental picture now. 

Photos: Take a look at the submissions in our 'Draw Your Mom' contest

Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there, and a big thank you to all of the people and businesses that participated in this contest.  See the winners of this year's "Draw Your Mom" contest in tomorrow's Santa Maria Times and on SantaMariaTimes.com. Winners in this contest will receive a gift card to Flower Carriage By Ms. Cardel, a florist in Santa Maria at 2255 South Broadway Road, a perfect place to pick up a bouquet for mom. 

Get ready for our 'Draw Your Dad' contest coming at the beginning of June. 

1 of 57