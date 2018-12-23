Recently SeaVees, a Santa Barbara footwear company partnered with Nashville-based charity Soles4Souls, to pledge their support for the victims of both the massive Northern and Southern California wildfires, according to SeaVees spokesperson Andria Donley.
Over 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes were donated to the men, women and children who have been directly affected by the fires, the casual shoe company stated in a media report. This donation is an effort to support and help its neighbors work to rebuild their communities. They also wrote that the fires have affected their own SeaVees community that includes families and friends.
Established in 1964 and based in Santa Barbara, SeaVees draws its stylistic inspiration from its deeply rooted California 1960s culture.
To learn more about the Soles4Souls charity, visit https://soles4souls.org/about-us/ or email Andria Donley with SeaVees at Andria_Donley@dkcnews.com