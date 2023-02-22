With blustery and rainy conditions returning to Santa Barbara County, Animal Services (SBCAS) wants to remind the public of the hazards of winter weather for pets and animals.

Winter storms are expected for the next few days with rain, strong winds, and icy conditions. Weather patterns and impacts that don't make an appearance on the Central Coast all too often. SBCAS is reminding pet owners to look out for their furry friends and to take the responsibility of looking after their four-footed family members during this cold weather.

Just like hot weather, cold weather can pose serious threats to your pets’ health. Some pets are especially vulnerable to the cold, including puppies, kittens, birds, reptiles, seniors, and pregnant pets. SBCAS is also reminding the public that it isn't just cruel to not protect pets from cold, it is a crime.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0