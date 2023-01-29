A $1,500 grant provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation will assist the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile to expand its “Honor Book” collection for children without library cards, ensuring that every child who boards the bookmobile is able to leave with a book they are excited about, the Lompoc Library recently announced.
The collection is expected to arrive in the spring.
The Lompoc Public Library thanks the Santa Barbara Foundation for the generous contribution, and all who donate to the library, supporting programs and services.