Traumatic injuries can happen suddenly, away from roads or in places that are hard for emergency personnel to access, and can often require immediate medical attention to avoid serious injuries or death. 

Sometimes, having to wait for first responders in a situation like that can lead to tragic outcomes.

That is one of the reasons that the Santa Maria Public Library has partnered with Safety Consulting Services LLC to offer a special "Stop the Bleed" presentation at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

