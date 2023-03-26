Traumatic injuries can happen suddenly, away from roads or in places that are hard for emergency personnel to access, and can often require immediate medical attention to avoid serious injuries or death.
Sometimes, having to wait for first responders in a situation like that can lead to tragic outcomes.
That is one of the reasons that the Santa Maria Public Library has partnered with Safety Consulting Services LLC to offer a special "Stop the Bleed" presentation at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library.
The free presentation teaches laypersons how to control major bleeding from traumatic situations using direct pressure, wound packing and applying tourniquets.
Scott Hunter, a retired firefighter and certified emergency medical technician, will lead the presentation teaching patrons to Stop the Bleed by learning how to become “Immediate Responders.”
Those interested in participating in this presentation on April 1 starting at 11 a.m., can pre-register on the library’s events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
Any questions about this presentation, or other Library services should be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213