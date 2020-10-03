You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Live and learn. Walk away from situations that aren't working for you. Consider where you will gain the most using your skills and attributes. Don't labor over what others do or say. Choose practical solutions while eschewing anger and brute force. Change your spending habits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sit tight and see what unfolds. Don't make a fuss or interfere in battles that aren't yours to fight. A physical change may be necessary to distance yourself from a negative situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Say what's on your mind, and initiate a change that will improve your life. An adjustment to a meaningful partnership will give you more time and support to follow your dream. Romance will boost your emotional well-being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. An adventure will give you the nudge you need to bring about a lifestyle change. Take better care of your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Personal gains look promising. Getting a makeover or investing in something you want to pursue will turn out well. Make an adjustment at home that will accommodate your plans. Romance will lead to an exciting lifestyle change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A discussion concerning money, health or a legal matter will become emotional. Don't make a change prematurely. Look over your options, and get expert advice before you agree to something that may not be in your best interest.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll develop a plan that can help you out professionally. Don't be afraid to make a change or take on a challenge. Mix business with pleasure; you will form a partnership with someone you love to be around.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a step in the right direction. Don't be influenced by others' actions. When one door closes, another will open. Pay attention to detail and refuse to engage in a feud.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Heightened emotions will help you express your point of view and develop workable solutions. Your insight will help you gain support and encourage new beginnings. Health and fitness are encouraged, and love and romance are favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put negative situations behind you. Don't get into an argument you cannot win. Know when to walk away from something that isn't working. Accept the inevitable, and prepare to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend time with people who help you feel relaxed and happy. Creative endeavors will alleviate stress and may even bring in extra cash. Make physical improvements. Romance may be called for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Verify information before passing it along. Your reputation will depend on your accuracy. Choose to do your own thing, and make personal changes that add to your comfort and joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are overdue for a change. Look at your options and research the possibilities. Picking up additional skills or knowledge will give you the edge you need. Share your feelings and intentions with a loved one.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Nicholas David Haro

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our son, Nicholas David Haro, 23, of Santa Maria, Ca. who passed away on September 6, 20…

Joseph Gerald Domingues
Obituaries

Joseph Gerald Domingues

It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Gerald Domingues announces his passing at home in Santa Maria, California, at the age of 89…

Mike Lambert
Obituaries

Mike Lambert

Mike Lambert of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020, at the young age of 67 years old. Mike was born …

Obituaries

Wendy Fuller Sellers

Wendy Fuller Sellers, 46, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away September 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Marina Anaya
Obituaries

Marina Anaya

Marina Anaya passed away suddenly on July 23, 2020. She was born January 14, 1953 in Santa Maria to Beatrice Anaya Penrod. Beatrice married Ja…

Ronald Edward Cardoza
Obituaries

Ronald Edward Cardoza

It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Cardoza, announces his passing at home in Zellwood, Florida at the age of 77 surrounded by his…

Monica Ann Lopez
Obituaries

Monica Ann Lopez

Monica Ann Lopez, 53, passed away on September 7th, 2020, at 4:20 P.M., at her home from gallbladder cancer. She was comfortable and surrounde…

Arleen Olson
Obituaries

Arleen Olson

Arleen Frances Kossenjan was born 2/26/1944 to Ernest and Mathilda (Taylor) Kossenjan in St. Louis, MO. At age 11 her family moved to Prairie …

Gilbert (Tiny) Cardoza
Obituaries

Gilbert (Tiny) Cardoza

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gilbert Cardoza announces his passing at the Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California, at the ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News