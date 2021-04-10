There is no time to waste. Preparation is paramount, and executing your plans with finesse will be vital. Be honest, ethical and transparent. Your ability to get things done will help you gain support and respect. Love and romance are featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep moving forward. Explain your intentions and long-term plans to someone you love, and together you'll find a way to make your dreams come true. Make your surroundings more comfortable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish. A disciplined attitude will lead to new opportunities. Take care of fundamentals. Don't doubt yourself. Put your energy where it counts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An offer is heading your way. Reconnect with people you enjoy collaborating with, and take advantage of an opportunity that can send you on a new adventure. Trust your instincts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let your intuition lead the way. Take charge of any situation that can influence your personal or professional life. A partnership problem will push you to go it alone and do your own thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing. You know who you are and what you want. Focus on personal growth, self-improvement and emotional well-being. Health and fitness are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- The change you initiate will dictate what you can do down the road. You can build the foundation for future enterprise and a peaceful, stress-free lifestyle. Satisfy your curiosity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll be drawn to people and situations that fuel your soul and encourage you to live life your way. Enhance a personal relationship with new plans that will bring you and the other party closer together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let uncertainty stand between you and what you want. Ask questions and proceed to work on achieving your personal goals. Moderation and simplicity are encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stretch your imagination to come up with an idea that will bring you closer to the ones you love. Personal gain, romance and self-improvement are favored. Make your home into a welcoming space.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Expect to face opposition when dealing with a friend or relative. You may have to be accommodating if you want approval. Take better care of your physical, emotional and financial well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy into something that matters to you. Fixing up your place and making financial or professional improvements will pay off. Ease stress and improve your lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your energy wisely. Arguing will be a waste of time. Focus on improving your attitude, appearance and overall well-being. Look for ways to cut costs or subsidize your income. Be honest.