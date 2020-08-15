You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Go after what you want. Channel your energy into what counts, and make this a year to remember. Stop worrying about what others are doing, and start figuring out what's best for you. Keep your plans to yourself until you have everything in place to avoid opposition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for a way to turn a negative into a positive. Seek out people who share your concerns. Don't waste time and energy on someone or something you cannot change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take action. Planning is all well and good, but at some point, you have to forge ahead. Step up and make things happen. Control your destiny instead of letting someone decide it for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of yourself. Common sense and swift action will help you deal with obstacles between you and the things you want. Don't wait for someone to make the first move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Less talk and more action will bring about positive change. An adjustment will lead to opportunities. Search for an environment that offers you peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Set your sights on a goal, and take action. Don't wait for things to come to you. Seize the moment, and forge ahead. You can get the job done if you work hard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't shy away from change. Dedicate more time to enjoying life and making the most of what you've got. Romance is featured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Being a follower will not lead to happiness or satisfaction. Don't feel obligated to take part in someone's pursuits. Find a way to implement things that make you happy into your daily routine.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A personal change is in your best interest. Help yourself before you tend to other people's requests. Take time to reevaluate what you want to do next.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let anger set in and take control. You may not be happy about some of the changes that occur, but you will find a way to make what transpires work in your favor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make changes that will improve your relationships and attitude. An in-depth look into your background and beliefs will clear any doubt you have regarding your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't overlook what others are doing. If you want to keep up with the competition, you'll have to make adjustments. Think big, but do only what's necessary. Sticking to your budget is essential.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your time to good use. What you do to help others will pay off when you need something in return. An emotional revelation will help you make up your mind about a personal or physical change you are contemplating.

