Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Expand your mind, interests and prospects this year, and it will prompt others to take a closer look at what you are doing. The creative process will bring you the highest satisfaction. If you embrace life with a unique perspective, exciting opportunities will unfold.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep an open mind, but don't let someone coax you into a change that helps him or her more than it does you. Listen to others and use the information offered to your benefit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Challenge yourself emotionally and physically. The benefits and compliments you receive will make your efforts worthwhile. A personal improvement due to an adjustment at home looks promising. Romance is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let someone charm you into something you shouldn't do. Look at your options, study the facts and gravitate toward people who bring out your very best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An argument will break out if you can't find common ground with someone you must deal with today. Be willing to compromise, but don't let someone walk all over you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your focus is aligning with what's important to you. It's time to step forward and use the knowledge and insight you've gained to set an example and help others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Check your options before you agree to make a domestic change or repair. More than one opinion will help you get the best deal. Love and romance are featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take nothing for granted and expect nothing in return. Set an example and provide an incentive, and you will get all the help you need. Anger or force is discouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An energetic plan will motivate you to take better care of yourself. Reach out to a loved one to join you on a health-related journey. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take measures to enhance your reputation. Fundraisers, donations or charity work will lead to valuable information. Don't let an emotional incident stand in your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll find it difficult to get others to see things your way. Your best alternative is to put in the time to prove that your plan is worthwhile before enlisting help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take command to attract attention and gain respect. How you handle others will set the stage for future endeavors. It's up to you to make opportunities happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Leave nothing to chance when it comes to money, health or a personal relationship. If you want something, persuasiveness alone won't work, but a kind gesture will. Physical fitness is featured. (Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)

