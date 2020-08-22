You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look for the good in everything and everyone. A positive attitude will encourage others to see life through your eyes. Refuse to give in to negativity. Put an end to bad habits, disruptive relationships and situations that stifle personal growth and happiness. Make peace and love your priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Put your time and energy where it counts. Establish what you want to achieve and set your priorities wisely.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go over any changes you want to make with an eye toward expense. Sticking to a tight budget will put your mind at ease and streamline matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't give in to manipulative people. Spend less time bickering and more time engaging in competitive pursuits. Keeping busy will help you avoid letting others take advantage of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your secretive nature will pay off. Make plans with a loved one and focus on romance and lifestyle changes you want to make. A physical improvement will boost your confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll face opposition if you are too vocal about your likes and dislikes. Don't expect someone to play fair or give you an honest opinion. Stick close to home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss the changes you want to make, the cost involved and the help you will need. The response you receive will encourage you to get moving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Check personal papers, and update any documents that are about to lapse. Putting your finances in order will give you a better understanding of how best to spend and save your money.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay more attention to your health, appearance, family and friends. A change of attitude regarding work will encourage better relationships with the people who mean the most to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will take control, and your temper will flare up if you jump to conclusions. Take a moment to think matters through before you say or do something you'll regret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get involved in a project that moves you. Romance is on the rise, and discussing plans with a loved one will lead to a positive change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set your sights on self-improvement projects. Do something physical; it will pump you up and help you make lifestyle improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use discretion when discussing personal matters. Listen attentively to what others have to contribute. You'll be offered information that can help you make a wise decision.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helen Hill
Obituaries

Helen Hill

Helen Hill, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse, educator, friend, and mentor- passed away on August 8th, 2020, in Laguna Hills, CA…

Donna Mae Bendixen
Obituaries

Donna Mae Bendixen

Donna Mae Bendixen, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 11, 2020, joyfully reuniting with her eternal companion.

Obituaries

Patricia "Patty" Enriquez

  • Updated

Patricia “Patty” Enriquez, 61, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

Maria Medina
Obituaries

Maria Medina

  • Updated

Maria Luisa Medina, 74, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on August 11, 2020, at her home. Maria was born in Fabens, Texas on January 26, 1946. She…

Betty Ressel Regnier
Obituaries

Betty Ressel Regnier

  • Updated

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away just one week after celebrating her 93rd birthday.

Delia Gomez Almaguer
Obituaries

Delia Gomez Almaguer

  • Updated

On August 7, 2020, Delia Gomez Almaguer age 84 of Guadalupe took her final breath with her husband by her side. The gates of heaven opened and…

Obituaries

Leticia Diaz

  • Updated

Leticia Diaz, 30, of Nipomo, CA Passed away August 15, 2020 Fueral arrangments are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

Obituaries

Jonathan Guzman

  • Updated

Jonathan Guzman, 38, resident of Santa Maria, CA Ppssed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary,…

Obituaries

William "Bill" Richards

  • Updated

William “Bill” Richards, 64, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News