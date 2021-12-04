Be direct, precise and detailed. Leave no room for error or misinterpretation. Take charge, speak up and follow through with your plans. Keep secrets and personal matters to yourself, and distance yourself from gossip and nosy people. Chase your dream instead of being someone's sidekick.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Alter only what's necessary. If you take on too much, you will fall short of your expectations. Know your limitations, strengths and weaknesses. Don't believe everything you hear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Verify how much something will cost and how much you have to spend before you cut a deal. A false sense of your value or capabilities will set you back. Tread carefully!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen to what people say, and you'll realize who is on your side and who isn't. Keep your finger on the pulse of what's going on. Be mindful of events transpiring behind closed doors.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. A surprise will give you the advantage you need to come out on top. It's time to confirm how you feel about someone close to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities, health and well-being. Learn all you can and prepare to renegotiate a deal that needs to be adjusted. Stick to the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty will set in if you have too many choices. Don't be tricked into something you cannot afford. When in doubt, say no. Look inward and concentrate on being the best you can be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put all else aside and focus on what you do best. A chance to use your skills to stand out in a crowd will lead to interesting opportunities. A partnership will be questionable but promising.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change will lift your spirits. Try something you've never done before and see where it leads. A personal investment will fare better than anticipated. Don't be afraid to do things differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Ramp up the volume and plan to have some fun. Pour your energy into fruitful activity instead of overreacting to something you cannot change. Let others do as they please.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Listen to others with interest and offer suggestions. Honesty is the best policy, but diplomacy will be necessary. Be tactful and kind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get along with friends and family. If you are hanging out at home, channel your energy into domestic improvements. Don't get involved in joint investments or shared expenses. Stick to a budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Change things up to make your life easier. More convenient surroundings will ease stress and give you more time to indulge in something you enjoy doing. A creative outlet will spark a moneymaking idea.