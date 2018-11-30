Try 1 month for 99¢

The possibility of rain Saturday has been downgraded. Good news for the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights! Organizers of the parade will make a decision about whether the parade will take place by noon Saturday. The decision will be posted on the parade website www.smparadeoflights.org. So if you have any doubt, check out the website after noon Saturday.  

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags