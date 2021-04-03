Take your time and gather information. Make a move when you have everything in place, and you can determine the outcome. Playing it safe will help ease stress, keep you on track and lead to the success you desire. Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and common sense. A solid plan and deliberate execution will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't jump into something if you lack knowledge and experience. The research you do will help you figure out exactly how to proceed. If you nurture meaningful relationships, you will get the support you require.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change begins with you. Evaluate your accomplishments, then consider what you want to do next. Do something that will have an impact on you physically, mentally, emotionally or spiritually.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An inevitable change will take you by surprise. Don't panic; look for the silver lining, and you will discover something that you can do to compensate for any disruption that comes your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Truth matters. Question anything that doesn't sound right. Let your intuition guide you, not your emotions. A partnership, contract or pending legal issue will surface. Cut your losses and move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A safe get-together will be enlightening. Whether you attend a virtual gathering or spend time with the people who share your bubble, it will lead to conversations that spark hope for better days ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will be useful for you. Check out online courses that offer something new and exciting or could help you get a better job and build a brighter future. Talk things over with someone you respect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let emotions come between you and your dreams. Experience is the spice of life, and learning or trying something new will encourage you to expand your circle of friends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll view what you do for a living differently. Assess your situation and skills, and you'll find a new way to market what you have to offer. Let your intuition guide you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to get dragged down by someone's negativity or inability to acknowledge the truth. Concentrate on being your best. Take the initiative to get fit and healthy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A financial problem will arise if you share expenses with someone. Take control, and stay on top of who pays for what in order to avoid putting a dent in your credit rating.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look on the bright side of every situation you face. Be aggressive in your quest to minimize your lifestyle, possessions and obligations. Enjoy life and those you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Sensitive issues will surface, affecting your status. Own up to any matter that might make you look bad before word really gets out. Stick to the truth; don't be afraid of a fresh start.