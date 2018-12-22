People Helping People’s Youth Coalition recently posted a banner at Mission Santa Ynez urging drivers to enjoy the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley responsibly and sober. According to Mary Conway, this admonition is more important at this time of year based upon accident statistics maintained by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Accident statistics during the holidays show that Christmas and New Year’s Eve/Day are especially dangerous times to travel when it comes to fatal crashes. If you have plans for holiday travel, be aware of the risks you may face on the road.
Current statistics available from the NHTSA show that the month of December can be especially dangerous for motorists. During this holiday period, researchers found that 41 percent of the fatalities occurred on New Year’s and 38 percent on Christmas. Note that more than 40 percent of the fatalities during Christmas and New Year’s involved alcohol.
Certain age groups have a higher risk of drinking and driving during the holiday season. Drivers between the ages of 21 and 24 tend to be more often involved in fatal crashes related to alcohol use. The second-highest age group was 25 to 34-year-olds.
The holidays present more dangerous driving conditions. There are more vehicles on the road, weather conditions can be poor, and it becomes even more risky when fatigued drivers are traveling long distances or are rushing to get somewhere. All of these danger factors are greatly compounded when combined with alcohol and the potential for a serious or fatal accident is multiplied.
The directors, staff, and Youth Coalition members at People Helping People wish you and your families happy holidays. You can help ensure that you can celebrate by avoiding drinking and driving. Please don’t become one of the alcohol-driving related fatalities that occur every 51 minutes in this country.
.