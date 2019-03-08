Zaca Mesa winemaker Kristin Bryden has flown 2,914 miles east, temporarily swapping the greener, undulating valleys of Santa Barbara County for the bustling streets of New York City, to prove that women really do rule.
In celebration of International Women's Day, Bryden will represent the Santa Barbara Rhône Rangers Chapter at the "Women Chefs Rule: Immigration of Flavor" dinner event in New York City. The by-invite-only event, presented by Women Chefs and Restaurateurs (WCR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women across the culinary industry, takes place at the prestigious James Beard House on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
Not seeming jet-lagged, an exuberant Bryden said, "It's my first trip to New York City. I love it. It's pretty cold here, but it's pretty great. There's even a little snow on the ground."
Though it is a quick turn-around trip -- she'll be back at her winemaking post at Zaca Mesa by the weekend -- she said that the "electricity" for which New York City is known, has already pulled at her sense of adventure.
"It's very fast-paced here -- and there are tons of restaurants to choose from," said the winemaker, who will join four other women winemakers at the dinner, each of them a Rhône Rangers member.
Bryden noted that although the trip is short, she was able to make it to the American Museum of Natural History.
"I don't have much time for anything else, so I guess I'm going to have to come back," Bryden added.
On Friday afternoon she reports to the James Beard House for set-up and group pictures with her culinary and viticulture comrades before the 7 p.m. gala, where the $170-$220 tickets promise an extensive hors d’oeuvre menu, a five-course meal with wine pairing, dessert, and a chance to visit with the honorary women chefs and winemakers.
"We'll have an opportunity to walk around and talk," Bryden said. "Hopefully I'll have a chance to speak with everyone at each of the different tables. I'd like to explain to them the significance of the Santa Barbara County wine region."
Getting there
Bryden began as a student of food science at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she says winemaking was never really the plan. But eventually her path morphed into a career in wine.
In 2006 at Wild Horse Winery & Vineyards in Templeton, she started out as a production technician, moved up to enologist, and eventually became assistant winemaker. This opened up an opportunity as an associate winemaker with Monterey County’s Lockwood Vineyard in 2007, where her overseeing of winery operations was developed.
In 2011 she joined Santa Ynez Valley Zaca Mesa Winery and Vineyards, producers of Rhône-style wines since 1978, and quickly moved through the ranks from associate winemaker in 2012, to full-blown winemaker by 2016, and became a Rhône Ranger on behalf of Zaca Mesa.
Bryden says it's here that her advocacy for the Santa Barbara Rhône movement grew, while collaborating with other local winemakers who promote the use of grape varieties from the Rhône Valley.
She further explained that having been invited by the Rhône Rangers to represent the Santa Barbara Chapter in New York, was a great honor. "I couldn’t be more thrilled to represent our wines and our Santa Barbara region, and sharing in that pioneering spirit with my fellow female wine and food professionals,” Bryden said.
Celebrating women
Her years of fervent dedication to not just any grape, led her to the Women Chefs and Restaurateurs' dinner table.
“As a female winemaker, it’s an absolute honor to be participating in an event that promotes and celebrates women across the food and wine industries,“ Bryden said.
The women with whom she is sharing the James Beard House dinning room, represent an array of culture and flavor. The multicultural menu by female chefs and women winemakers of the Rhone Rangers, traverses the culinary world.
Featured chefs from Israel, Ghana, Sweden, Mexico and Thailand, noted on the Women Chefs & Restaurateurs website, "are renowned first-generation immigrant chefs who, through their culture and cuisine, represent four continents and a truly global palate."
Three other winemakers who will share the stage with Santa Barbara County's Bryden, are from Napa, Santa Cruz and Virginia.
Bryden said a case of Zaca Mesa's 2014 Roussanne was shipped well before her arrival, and she is ready to impress.
"It's such a great celebration. I am really honored to participate in this event and represent Zaca Mesa," she said.
The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious and diverse. As part of this mission, the JBF offers a variety of events designed to educate, inspire, entertain and foster an appreciation of American cuisine. For more information, visit https://www.jamesbeard.org
Women Chefs and Restaurateurs advances women across the culinary industry through education, promotion, connection and inspiration. For more information, visit https://womenchefs.org