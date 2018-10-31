The public is invited to attend the 34th Annual Vaquero Show & Western Collectible Sale from Nov. 9-11 at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum (SYVHM) in downtown Santa Ynez.
The 3-day celebration honors the lifestyle, culture and renowned horsemanship of the California vaquero which evolved into a distinctive style of apparel, tack, saddles and other unique horse equipment. All proceeds from the Vaquero Show & Western Collectible Sale event benefits the non-profit museum in its mission of creating a better future for the Santa Ynez Valley by inspiring generations to find wonder and meaning in our past.
During the weekend, 25 noted artisans, craftsmen and collectors from throughout the western United States gather to display and sell their custom, hand-tooled leather saddles, braided vaquero-style reatas, silver spurs, bridles, bits, and reins. The show also features quality western art, classic apparel, western memorabilia, custom boots, hand crafted jewelry, leather goods, hats, books and other collectibles. There will be live demonstrations from experts unique to the Californio vaquero tradition, including 2012 Vaquero of the Year, Bruce Sandifer.
An individual who exemplifies the vaquero lifestyle or is actively involved in the preservation of vaquero heritage is selected as the “Honored Vaquero” each year, and this year it will be Paul Righetti.
Jim Stuckenberg has been named 2018 Vaquero Artist of the Year. He is known as one of the last true “cowboy artists,” as widely recognized and sought after as Frederic Remington and C.M Russell. Stuckenberg was born deaf in 1943 on a farm in St. Louis, Missouri; learned to read lips at age four; graduated from high school and received a degree in animal science from Fresno State University.
His love of horses led him to work for famed racehorse trainer D. Wayne Lukas where he began dabbling with watercolor painting and eventually moved into Western sculpture, oils, pen and ink, and pencil artwork. Stuckenberg’s artistic career has expanded exponentially over the decades, with many private and corporate collectors including President Ronald Reagan, Fess Parker, the Hearst family, and Wells Fargo; and he has shows in galleries and museums nationwide. He has also continued his equestrian life as the owner and trainer of many champion horses.
The Vaquero Show & Sale is a community event sponsored in part by the City of Solvang, C&D LLP, Platinum Performance and other local business supporters. For more information, visit the 34th Annual Vaquero Show & Western Collectible Sale Facebook Page or www.santaynezmuseum.org
Advance ticket sales for the Vaquero Preview Party & Dinner/Auction are online at www.santaynezmuseum.org or at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located on the corner of Sagunto and Faraday (3596 Sagunto Street) or by phoning 805-688-7889. Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday vaquero show and live vaquero demonstrations are $5 per day and may be purchased online or at the gate.