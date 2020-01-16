Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program requesting volunteers

The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will host a volunteer training event geared towards new and existing volunteers on Sat., Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and training will commence at 11:30 a.m.

The program, which serves children and adults with special needs and life challenges regardless of their ability to pay, is seeking additional volunteers to help serve students who are currently on the waiting list.

Each students requires 1-3 volunteers to participate.

The riding program asks that volunteers commit 2-3 hours a week, and are physically able to walk in the arena. Volunteers can earn a lesson for every 20 hours volunteered.

For questions or to RSVP for the event, contact Karie at (805) 350-2280. Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program is located at 195 Refugio Road, Santa Ynez.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

