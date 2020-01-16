Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program requesting volunteers

The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will host a volunteer training event geared towards new and existing volunteers on Sat., Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and training will commence at 11:30 a.m.
The program, which serves children and adults with special needs and life challenges regardless of their ability to pay, is seeking additional volunteers to help serve students who are currently on the waiting list.
Each students requires 1-3 volunteers to participate.
You have free articles remaining.
The riding program asks that volunteers commit 2-3 hours a week, and are physically able to walk in the arena. Volunteers can earn a lesson for every 20 hours volunteered.
For questions or to RSVP for the event, contact Karie at (805) 350-2280. Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program is located at 195 Refugio Road, Santa Ynez.
Despite being out of the competition world for 50 years, Pat Roberts, wife of Monty Roberts, buckled down and achieved an amazing 2019 competing record with “Blackie”, a horse with multigenerational value.
Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.