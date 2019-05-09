What started as a blustery rainy Monday morning on May 6, turned out to be a heartwarming afternoon of fun and laughter for members of the Solvang Senior Center as Teacup, the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program mascot, made her Center debut.
With her trainers by her side, Teacup sauntered down the driveway of the Center, waiting patiently for members to make their way outside to visit with her. At 24 years of age, the oldest horse and one of the originals to the program has seen a lot in her tenure and nothing seemed to faze her. She reveled in pets, pats, strokes and snacks.
The special visit from Teacup introduce something new and interesting into Center members' lives.
SYV Therapeutic Riding Program representatives, Kim and Peggy, were very informative, explaining that the program offers something for everyone. They said that interaction between humans and horses offers healing and life changing benefits.
They also explained that the riding aspect was not the only benefit of the program for active aging folks, but volunteering is an uplifting experience as well.
Trotting off down the driveway after an afternoon of attention and love, Teacup made her way to her horse trailer for her trip back to the ranch. For a tiny horse, she made a big impression on her new Center friends.
Somewhere out in the not too distant future, a field trip to the riding facility will be planned so Center members can experience the joy provided by our equine friends.