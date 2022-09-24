092122 Studebaker

The car show portion of the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event will feature vehicles from award-winning collectors and showcase the incredible Helen Dryden 1937 Studebaker J5 Coup Express. The car is owned by the evnet hosts and is on loan from the Reagan Library, where it usually lives under the wing of Air Force One.

 Contributed

The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own.

An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program.

Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach is a nonprofit program that provides nearly 400 hot, nutritious, home-delivered meals  five days-a-week to seniors and veterans in the community.

Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net

0
0
0
0
0