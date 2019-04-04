The Santa Ynez Valley Special Olympics Basketball team competed on Sunday, March 17 at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Divisional Basketball Competition at UC Santa Barbara's Thunder Dome Events Center. Though a first-ever tournament for the team, they tied for the gold medal.
Considered to be the largest Special Olympics single sport tournament in Southern California, the competition welcomed more than 400 athletes representing Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Ventura, Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Simi Valley and Burbank, according to Margaret Hansen, a local volunteer.
The opening ceremonies began at 9 a.m. with a welcome from Congressman Salud Carbajal. In honor of Gary Cunningham, retired athletic director at UC Santa Barbara, the name of the tournament was changed to The Gary Cunningham Basketball Competition, Hansen reported.
The national anthem was sung by UCSB’s Vocal Motion; a performance by Dos Pueblos High School Cheerleaders; and Special Olympics Parade of Athletes led by dignitaries and law officers.
Lt. Butch Arnoldi of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Officer Jonathan Gutierrez of the California Highway Patrol were there to present the gold, silver and bronze medals to the top three teams of each division.
The Santa Ynez team won the gold medal for their division in their first tournament in over 30 years.
Special Olympics Santa Barbara County serves more than 1,200 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and competition opportunities in 11 sports. This season the Santa Ynez Valley is offering two sports: basketball and bocce ball with more to come. Basketball meets at the Buellton Rec Gym on Mondays from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Bocce Ball meets at the YMCA bocce court on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. The third session of Team Wellness at the Youth Empowered Gym, will start up soon.
To volunteer, support, coach, or to learn how to become an athlete with Special Olympics Santa Ynez, contact Tim Ballerat at (805) 884-1516, email tballaret@sosc.org or visit www.sosc.org/santabarbara.