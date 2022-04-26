Santa Ynez residents Kathie and Mike Gordon — owners of Nella Kitchen & Bar and S.Y. Kitchen — have been named honorary chairpersons for the 33rd annual California Winemasters event at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank on May 14.
The Gordons — who with partners own and operate the Toscana Restaurant Group that is comprised of the Bar Toscana in Brentwood, Nerano and BG in Beverly Hills, Nella Kitchen & Bar located in the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn in Los Olivos, and S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez — are being recognized for their 30-plus years of dedication to the restaurant industry.
The annual food and wine event benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation — "a cause close to the Gordons’ hearts," a spokeswoman for the couple said.
She noted that a childhood friend of Mike Gordon, whose granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, is now living an independent, productive life as a student at UCLA because of the invaluable research and level of care she received. So, she added, the Gordons know firsthand how crucial this type of attention can be.
The annual event has raised more than $34 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation whose mission is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disorder the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development.