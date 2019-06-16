Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic player coordinators, Joel Baker and Memo Gracida, have announced that the Saturday, June 29 Classic held at Piocho Ranch at Happy Canyon Vineyard in Santa Ynez, will feature a four-team playoff prior to event day.
The four teams of high goal players will play two matches with the winners meeting in the featured championship match at the Classic. The remaining two teams will play a consolation match for third place prior to the championship. The event is a benefit for Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP), a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of men, women and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos and surrounding areas.
Returning for a second year will be exceptional professional women players, including Meghan Gracida. She said that she is excited to play once again in what last year was a high scoring, fast paced, and exciting match.
The Polo Classic’s feature match will include the return to Santa Ynez of two world famous polo players: Nacho Figueras, ranked as one of the top 100 polo players in the world, and the legendary Memo Gracida, member of the Polo Hall of Fame.
VIP, Patron, Club, and general admission tickets are available online at www.syvpoloclassic.com or email Erica at erica@syvphp.org. Tickets can also be purchased with bus transportation from stops within the Santa Ynez Valley, Westlake, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. Prices for transportation are posted on the ticketing website and vary by point of embarkation.
To learn more about PHP, visit www.syvphp.org or call 686-0295.