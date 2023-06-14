The curtains will go up on Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company at the Little Theatre at Santa Ynez Valley High School starting June 22.
Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 22-24 at 7 p.m.
The 34th season, themed "An Invitation to Dance," will feature dancers of varying ages and expertise performing ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop and tap choreographies under the direction of Christine Fossemalle, assisted by Sonia Ibarra Corona.
"We are presenting another generation of newcomers, showcasing the technical as well as artistic evolution, of our young dancers — and celebrating our graduates Lily Barnes and Amelie Loya," said Fossemalle.
Fossemalle explained that performances are either the reward of first-year students or "the compiling effect of years of devotion to their craft" for many others.
"For our graduates," she said, "it is a decade or more of commitment to strive for their best prior to beginning a new stage in their life. We wish them the very best and will miss them."
For more information, call 805-688-8494.