Ballerinas to perform "The Sounds of Sousa Awaits" for Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company's upcoming 34th annual "An invitation to Dance 2023."

 Contributed, Christine Lester-Deats

The curtains will go up on Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company at the Little Theatre at Santa Ynez Valley High School starting June 22.

Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 22-24 at 7 p.m.

The 34th season, themed "An Invitation to Dance," will feature dancers of varying ages and expertise performing ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop and tap choreographies under the direction of Christine Fossemalle, assisted by Sonia Ibarra Corona.

 

