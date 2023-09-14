The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company is celebrating 35 years in the local community with a scheduled performance at the annual Danish Days Festival, to kick off a milestone season.

The special performance is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Solvang, featuring graduate dancers Amelie Loya and Camryn Kemp.

That same day, the multiage troupe will make an appearance at the Danish Days Parade at 2:30 p.m. on a Danish-themed float.

