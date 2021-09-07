Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People has elected J.C. Preciado to its board of directors.
Preciado, who was born in Santa Barbara and raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, is an active member of the Vikings of Solvang and has volunteered with the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and as a youth basketball coach with the YMCA.
Preciado is the owner of Accounting Made EZ, which offers accounting and bookkeeping services to businesses and individuals.
He graduated from California State University, Bakersfield with a bachelor's degree in business administration, and began working at a local certified public accounting firm during college. Preciado was later employed at a car dealership in Santa Barbara where he worked in the accounting department.
Outside of work and volunteering in the community, Preciado enjoys reading, playing golf and tennis.