On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society will host a free instructional workshop, demonstrating how to plant and grow native oak trees. The hands-on workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the UC Sedgwick Reserve, 3566 Brinkerhoff Ave.
Local experts Gary Nett and Brenda Juarez, members of the Sedgwick “Oakies” – a volunteer oak planting and nurturing group at UC Sedgwick Reserve that planted hundreds of valley oak seedlings – will offer tips for planting and growing native oaks from acorns and seedlings.
In addition to demonstrating planting methods and techniques for protection from predators, they will cover the basic “dos” and “don'ts”.
The workshop will include a short walk to see the three species of oaks that grow on the reserve, and discuss the natural history associated with oak woodlands and concerns about oak reproduction and recruitment.
Participants should bring gloves and wear sturdy walking shoes. Tools and materials will be provided. Participation is limited to 20; reservations are required.
You have free articles remaining.
Acer macrophyllum, known as bigleaf maple or Oregon maple, is a large deciduous tree native to Western North America, and dons the largest lea…
For workshop reservations or more information, write to or call the Society at synature@west.net or call (805) 693-5683.
A list of upcoming lectures and field trips sponsored by the Society can also be found at www.syvnature.org.
Cucurbita foetidissima, known as coyote melon, is a flowering plant that's part of the squash family.