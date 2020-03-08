Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society celebrates 20 years with outdoor community event
top story

Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society celebrates 20 years with outdoor community event

030520 UC Sedgwick Reserve

UC Sedgwick Reserve viewed from Anderson Overlook.

 Photo courtesy of John Evarts

Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a day of educational walks, lectures and nature activities for children, followed by a picnic lunch on Saturday, April 4.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be hosted at UC Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley. 

Field trips and talks will begin at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m and include birding with Fred Emerson; wildflowers and local botany with Liz Gaspar; animal tracks and signs with Paul Collins; native-American plant uses with Karen Osland; and oak woodland ecology with Margie Popper and John Evarts. 

Some programs to be featured include birdwatching and an ethnobotany workshop. There also will be tours of the Reserve’s Las Cumbres Observatory with Sandy Seale and and a tour of the Sedgwick field station with Reserve Director Kate McCurdy. 

Two lectures will be held inside Clarke Hall: ”Monarchs — Facts and Fate” with Marion Schlinger and “Corvids of the Santa Ynez Valley” with Dennis and Jess Beebe, each followed by videos of Sedgwick wildlife captured by trail cameras. Docents from NatureTrack also will be on hand to provide activities for kids of all ages.

Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic or prepurchase a box lunch via the society’s website at www.syvnature.org. The society will provide free cake for dessert and extra non-alcoholic refreshments.

The Sedgwick gate will open at 8 a.m. for arrival and check-in. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. The event will run from 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

