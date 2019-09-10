Santa Ynez Valley museums, the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art and the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, are teaming up for a series of fun and informative 1-day excursions, co-hosted by the Buellton and Solvang Recreation Departments for transportation and reservations.
Participants will enjoy specially curated days of art, culture, and beauty — free from the stress of driving, and each time led by a skilled Elverhøj Museum representative.
Kicking off the series will be Elverhøj Museum and Buellton Recreation Center. They will host a trip to The Getty Villa in Malibu on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $49 per person.
After nearly three years of major renovation, the galleries of the Getty Villa have reopened with an entirely new arrangement of cultural and historical art.
The Villa is home to the greatest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities in North America.
The visit will start with a 45-minute Architecture and Garden Tour followed by free time to explore the collection and get lunch.
Elverhøj’s second series excursion to The Hammer Museum, is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $43 per person through the Solvang Recreation Department.
This UCLA operated museum is home to a diverse collection of historical and contemporary works.
The visit will start with a 60-minute guided tour followed by free time for lunch and to view more of the museum.
Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will then host two nature-focused trips.
The first excursion with the Solvang Recreation Department is to Morro Bay for a day of birding and a visit to the Museum of Natural History on Thursday, Oct. 10, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $43 per person.
Birding expert Peter Schneekloth will lead the group to see and learn about various birds in the marshes, creeks, and shores of Morro Bay.
Birding will be followed by a quick stop at the Museum of Natural History and time for lunch and shopping on the Embarcadero.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature and the Buellton Recreation Center will host a holiday-themed trip to the Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. The cost is $49 per person.
Guests will stroll through North America’s largest camellia collection along with many rare and beautiful plants from around the world.
Available for viewing will be the historic Boddy House which features pieces representing a cross-section between contemporary arts and sciences in the Sturt Haaga Gallery.
After the gardens, participants will enjoy lunch on their own in Old Pasadena.
For more information about the series, contact the Elverhoj at 805-686-1211, email info@elverhoj.org or the Wildling Museum at 805-688-1082, info@wildlingmuseum.org.
