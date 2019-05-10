Under the direction of Mike Eglin the Chorale performed Bach's Magnificat, a dramatic and exuberant piece written in 1723. The Valley Wind Ensemble, Mustique, a local girls' acapella group, and the Chorale's youth ensemble also performed.
The Chorale presents a free celebration concert every year, usually in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall. Here, in 2011, the Chorale performed in the Vets Hall and then continued the celebration in the Santa Barbara Courthouse's sunken garden.
Marietta Warkentin, left, and Miki Holden let loose on the 4th of July selections in 2011. Warkentin still sings in the Chorale. Past president and long-time board member Holden moved to New Mexico three years ago but still supports the Chorale from afar.
Part of the soprano section in the holiday 2018 concert: President Shannon Casey, far left center, Vice President Erica Miller, far left top row;soprano soloist Seung Hee Lee from South Korea, far right top row.
The Chorale performed for Founder's Day at La Purisima Mission in 2017, where little electrical light exists in the church.
The 2010 Chorale Holiday concert under the direction of Chris Bowman who had directed the Chorale for 20 years.
A newly formed SYV Master Chorale directed by Robert Raleigh practices in April 1981.
Master Chorale member Joan Sorenson, a soprano, hits the high notes at practice in 1981.
Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale bass, tenor and altos relax between musical selections.
Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale members sing musical love notes for Valentines Day.
The 50-member chorale and 17-piece orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, will perform on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m., at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive.
Tickets are available at www.syvchorale.org, at The Book Loft and El Rancho Market in Solvang, and at the door.
