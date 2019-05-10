{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the performance of two spring concerts this weekend

The 50-member chorale and 17-piece orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, will perform on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m., at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive.

Tickets are available at www.syvchorale.org, at The Book Loft and El Rancho Market in Solvang, and at the door.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0