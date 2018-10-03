Known locally for his passion for cycling, plus winning four gold medals in the 2015 Huntsman World Senior Games, Neal Abello, 76, will now be known for his most recent achievement: taking on a 15,000-foot mountain.
Abello recently flew to France with his wife, Emmy Abello, and became a new member of the French "Club des Cingles du Mont-Ventoux," translated as the “Club of the Mads of the Windy Mount,” for an 80-mile climb up the north face of Mont Ventoux's summit, and back down, in less than nine hours.
According to Neal Abello, last October he and his wife met 91-year-old bike racer, Link Lindquist, and his partner, Kathy, in St. George, Utah while competing in the Senior Games (www.nsga.com); initially known as the National Senior Olympics Organization, the group was formed in 1985 to promote a healthy lifestyle for adults through education, fitness and sport.
Lindquist currently holds the record for being the oldest to climb Ventoux at age 86 -- and three more times after that. Abello said with a chuckle, "they say if you climb Ventoux just once, you're nuts." Only 216 Americans out of 13,000 cyclists worldwide have conquered the mountain.
So Abello did what any sane person would do, he accepted Linquist's challenge to climb Ventoux.
With confidence, training, and a hint of "crazy," Abello and his wife booked their tickets to France.
Paris again
Prior to the trip, Abello said he prepared with high intensity interval training for several months.
On Sept. 7, they arrived in Paris ready to explore, and Abello, ready to climb. The pair would spend 17 days in France: seven in Paris and 10 in Provence.
Married 52 years, Abello remembers 1974 being the last time he and his wife had seen Paris.
"We were leading a group on a 9-day excursion through Europe with American Youth Hostels," he said. (The organization focuses on helping young people gain a greater understanding of the world and its people through hosteling.) He said together they also led different groups through Hawaii and various parts of the United States. "Paris has definitely changed since then," he added.
The Abellos met up with the Linquists in Malaucene (where they also stayed), a town of nearly 2,000 people, all who mostly cycle themselves, according to Abello. "There were tourists from all over the world there to take on the same mountain," he said.
Lindquist and his partner, Kathy, who have been leading trips like this for 15 years, followed behind on an electric bike alongside Abello's wife, while Abello saddled-up on a Pinarello, a top-of-the-line Italian carbon fiber bike.
The paved path before him included a 15,600 foot ascent with an average 7 percent grade, totaling 80 miles. Abello would tackle three ascents from three different base towns in order to reach the summit: Malaucene, Bedoin and Sault.
All of it in one day.
Starting at 7 a.m., the troupe began their ascent. "The Ventoux climb was part of a bike tour through vineyards and ancient villages of the Vancluse area of Provence. The area resembles the Santa Ynez Valley in terms of weather and flora," said Abello.
He noted that the distinguished Bedoin route is part of the Tour de France, considered the hardest of the major French and European passes. As such, Abello said he made it a priority to get plenty of electrolyte drinks and protein gels to fuel his climb. "Emmy provided a Coke at each of the summit stops."
Asked if he'd ever thought of turning back, Abello replied, "I was pretty tired toward the end but I said to myself 'I'm going to climb it!'"
Stopping in each of the towns and the 6,214 foot summit to have his official climber's Club card stamped, Abello said he finally completed the route at 7:30 p.m., nine hours later.
Keep moving
Having returned from France, Abello said, "I mailed my Club card to the instructed French organization, and am now awaiting my certificate of achievement and medal." This in addition to a special jersey he was given immediately after completing his climb.
Abello says he doubts he'll do the same climb again, but will make a new goal. "This is definitely a pattern for me," he said with a laugh.
His passion for riding really kicked in, he says, after a knee surgery in 1971. "I became more serious about cycling to help with my knee and stay in shape. And I just never stopped."
When he and his wife retired in 2002, Abello said one of his dreams was to bike across America.
So of course he did that, too.
Along with 22 other people, Abello went on a 31-day cross-country tour, starting in Newport Beach and arriving in Boston. "We rested one day. Mid-way in Topeka, Kansas," he added.
Today, he says he and his friends cycle about 100 miles a week in the valley. He is also a bike tour leader for Santa Barbara Wine Country Cycling Tours at Dr. J’s, which adds anther 50 miles to his weekly mile count.
"My advice if you want to see stuff, get on a bike. Just keep moving. That's been my mantra for a long time," Abello said.