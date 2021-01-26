Solvang and Buellton libraries this summer will launch grant-funded project, “Reach for the Stars,” that offers to its members of all ages STEM-themed activity kits.
The science, technology, engineering and math project will adapt to either virtual or in-person programming based on COVID-19 protocols.
Both kits, "Sun-Earth-Moon Connections" and "Be a NASA Detective: Expanding Your Senses," will contain materials and supplies needed to participate in activities that introduce and reinforce STEM concepts, according to a Goleta Valley Library spokeswoman.
The Goleta Valley Library was awarded a $5,500 Library Services and Technology Act grant through the California State Library to apply toward the summertime project, benefiting both Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, which fall under one library system.
“I'm a huge fan of NASA and so excited that the Goleta Valley Library has this opportunity to work with such a great organization to bring STEM activities to the kids in our area,” said Goleta Valley Library Director Allison Gray.
The “Reach for the Stars” project follows a blueprint created by the educational NASA @ My Library program to connect NASA, public libraries and their communities through hands-on activities and experiments.
The project rollout will specifically address the need for STEM learning in the community, particularly among underserved populations within the libraries’ service area, the spokeswoman said.
“We are looking forward to the many ways that these kits will engage, educate and inspire patrons of all ages,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, children's librarian at Goleta Valley Library.
Further details about the kits will be announced this spring.
For more information on other programs and events at both the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, go to www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.