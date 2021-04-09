Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries have launched their first-ever Teen Bookmark Design contest as part of the third annual Book to Action program.

The contest, which is open to those in grades 7-12, centers around George Takei's graphic novel memoir "They Called Us Enemy," which deals with themes of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Participants are encouraged to express themselves using their favorite medium to design an original bookmark that answers the question: "Equity. Diversity. Inclusion. What does it mean to you?"

Entries are being accepted now through April 30.

Downloadable entry forms are available online, and printed entry forms can be picked up during sidewalk services hours at the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Completed designs can be dropped off during sidewalk service hours or mailed to one of the three branch libraries.

Winners will be notified in mid-May and will receive a certificate and a gift card for a free smoothie from contest sponsor Blenders in the Grass, according to a library spokeswoman.

Copies of the winning bookmark designs will be posted on the libraries' website and social media pages. Printed copies will be distributed in every sidewalk service bag through the end of June.

Book to Action online programming is made available for all ages that includes book discussions, crafts, storytimes, film screenings, guest speakers, writers’ workshops, and even an artist visit from "They Called Us Enemy" illustrator Harmony Becker.

To learn more about the program, visit cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/book-to-action

