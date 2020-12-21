You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Ynez Valley libraries kick-start 2021 with winter reading challenge

Santa Ynez Valley libraries kick-start 2021 with winter reading challenge

The Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries will roll out a six-week "Books Like Us" winter reading challenge for children, teens and adults, starting Jan. 1 through Feb. 13.

As a way to celebrate the new year and the gift of literacy, Buellton, Solvang and Goleta Valley libraries will hold a number of prize drawings during the challenge.

Items to be won include themed gift baskets, gift cards to local restaurants, stickers, games, art kits, books and more, courtesy of local library partners.

In addition to local drawings, area libraries have a chance to win national prizes from program sponsor and publisher Simon & Schuster.

The 10 libraries with the highest participation will win virtual author visits from Stuart Gibbs, Sharon M. Draper and many more, plus a collection of 50 books from the Simon & Schuster "Books Like Us" collection.

“We are thrilled to launch this program and to read together as a community as we did over the summer,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, Goleta Valley Library's children’s librarian. “Expanding our annual adult winter reading program to include readers of all ages this year is an exciting opportunity for all of us to start off 2021 with a fun goal and a great book!”

The library program will be held virtually through web-based software Beanstack, which tracks reading progress and is accessible by website and mobile app.

Those readers who have used Beanstack during the 2020 summer reading program can log into their existing Beanstack accounts and sign up for the challenge on Jan. 1.

New users can create a free account at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for Apple and Android devices, to log reading on the go.

Books of all kind are welcome, including print books, e-books, graphic novels and audiobooks.

Registration for the winter reading challenge will open Jan. 1.

For more information, visit the online calendar at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org, or refer to library Facebook pages for Buellton, Solvang and Goleta Valley

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert “Gordo” Dominguez, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

Obituaries

Jordan "Jordy" Vasquez

Jordan “Jordy” Vasquez, 26, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away December 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

James Anthony Woodard
Obituaries

James Anthony Woodard

James Anthony Woodard, 61, passed away, at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 6th, 2020 after a courageous fight against Esopha…

Jon A. Tobin
Obituaries

Jon A. Tobin

Jon A. Tobin left this world suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the young age of 48. He was born in Santa Maria to his loving pare…

Charles Brandon Minnick
Obituaries

Charles Brandon Minnick

Charles Brandon Minnick, 67, of Bakersfield, CA, died peacefully at home with family by his side on December 8, 2020, following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Martha Alvarez Ponce

MARTHA ALVAREZ PONCE, 57, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary.

Benson Weinberg
Obituaries

Benson Weinberg

Benson Weinberg died the evening of December 7 in a peaceful setting in Santa Maria, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. He is surv…

Obituaries

Jeffry Richard Carroll

  • Updated

Jeffry Richard Carroll, 62, passed from this life December 12, 2020 at his home in Ocean Park, WA due to a COVID-19 related heart attack. He i…

Kenneth Groves
Obituaries

Kenneth Groves

In the company of his daughters, Kenneth Groves went to be with his Lord; beloved wife and son on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Ken Groves was …

Obituaries

Betty Evans McDonald

Betty Evans McDonald, age 100, passed away on December 11, 2020, in Paso Robles, CA. She was born on January 8, 1920 in Los Alamos, CA, to Wil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News