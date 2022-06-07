Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries for the first time in two years will host the region's annual summer reading program in person.
“We are really excited to be holding our summer reading program in person once again this summer,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, children’s librarian at Goleta Valley Library. “It’s fantastic to see our community come together to enjoy the gift of reading with us!”
The program for children, teens, and adults, which kicked of June 3, will run eight weeks through Saturday, July 30.
To get started, members are invited to stop by the Buellton or Solvang libraries, or the Goleta Valley Library or Isla Vista Bookvan to pick up a youth or teen reading log to record books read over the summer.
According to the rules, participants can bring back their completed log to receive prizes. Adult participants can enter one ticket into the library system's weekly prize drawings for every book read during the program.
In addition to reading, there will be live shows throughout the summer for patrons of all ages to enjoy.
On Saturday, June 11, Shawn McMaster will perform his dazzling magic show at Solvang Library at 10 a.m. and at Goleta Valley Library at 2 p.m.
For the full events calendar, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.