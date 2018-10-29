Friends and members of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish community gathered at Solvang Park on Mission Drive on Oct. 28 in solidarity with the Jewish community and police officers gunned down Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue. Those who joined were asked to bring a candle and any signs or sentiments to share, according to Elayne Klasson, member of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish community.
"It was unbelievably touching. Over 50 people showed. We are so fortunate to have the community we do," Klasson said.