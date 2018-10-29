Try 1 month for 99¢
110118 Jewish Solidarity Vigil
Community members gather in solidarity Sunday, Oct. 28, in Solvang park following the massacre of 11 people Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

 Elayne Klasson

Friends and members of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish community gathered at Solvang Park on Mission Drive on Oct. 28 in solidarity with the Jewish community and police officers gunned down Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue. Those who joined were asked to bring a candle and any signs or sentiments to share, according to Elayne Klasson, member of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish community.

"It was unbelievably touching. Over 50 people showed. We are so fortunate to have the community we do," Klasson said.

